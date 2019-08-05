[SBS Star] VIDEO: Highlight Yoon Du Jun Becomes a Host of Military Cooking Show

K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun became a host of a military cooking show.On August 2, ROK Army released a video online that surprised Yoon Du Jun's fans.The video was a special cooking show held in the military titled 'Top Chef ARMY' where Yoon Du Jun and comedienne Kim Min-kyung were chosen as the hosts.Throughout this first episode of 'Top Chef ARMY', Yoon Du Jun smoothly led the show while showing off an incredible chemistry with Kim Min-kyung and his fellow soldiers.Just as when this video was uploaded online, Yoon Du Jun took his Instagram to share his feelings about becoming the host of 'Top Chef ARMY'.Yoon Du Jun wrote, "Are you guys all doing well? It's so hot these days. I hope the weather isn't bothering you so much."He then shared the news, "ROK Army recently started producing a new show and I'm going to be in it. I'm nervous, because it's been a long time since I've stood in front of the camera."He continued, "Please give your support to 'Top Chef ARMY' and take care of yourself in this summer heat!"After finding out about this, Yoon Du Jun's fans commented, "Oh, it's great to see you doing well, Du Jun oppa!", "I missed him so much! Never expected him in new videos as he is in the military.", "Thank you, ROK Army for choosing Du Jun as the host!", and so on.Meanwhile, Yoon Du Jun began his military service in August last year, and is expected to be discharged in April 2020.(Credit= '대한민국 육군 [ROK ARMY]' YouTube)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)