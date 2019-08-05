SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Highlight Yoon Du Jun Becomes a Host of Military Cooking Show
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Highlight Yoon Du Jun Becomes a Host of Military Cooking Show

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.05 14:53 수정 2019.08.05 15:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Highlight Yoon Du Jun Becomes a Host of Military Cooking Show
K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun became a host of a military cooking show.

On August 2, ROK Army released a video online that surprised Yoon Du Jun's fans.

The video was a special cooking show held in the military titled 'Top Chef ARMY' where Yoon Du Jun and comedienne Kim Min-kyung were chosen as the hosts.

Throughout this first episode of 'Top Chef ARMY', Yoon Du Jun smoothly led the show while showing off an incredible chemistry with Kim Min-kyung and his fellow soldiers. Yoon Du JunYoon Du JunJust as when this video was uploaded online, Yoon Du Jun took his Instagram to share his feelings about becoming the host of 'Top Chef ARMY'.

Yoon Du Jun wrote, "Are you guys all doing well? It's so hot these days. I hope the weather isn't bothering you so much."

He then shared the news, "ROK Army recently started producing a new show and I'm going to be in it. I'm nervous, because it's been a long time since I've stood in front of the camera."

He continued, "Please give your support to 'Top Chef ARMY' and take care of yourself in this summer heat!"
 

After finding out about this, Yoon Du Jun's fans commented, "Oh, it's great to see you doing well, Du Jun oppa!", "I missed him so much! Never expected him in new videos as he is in the military.", "Thank you, ROK Army for choosing Du Jun as the host!", and so on.

Meanwhile, Yoon Du Jun began his military service in August last year, and is expected to be discharged in April 2020.

(Credit= '대한민국 육군 [ROK ARMY]' YouTube)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992