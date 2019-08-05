[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & JIHYO's Agency Confirm Their Relationship

Agencies of K-pop artists Kang Daniel and JIHYO (TWICE) confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.On August 5, Dispatch reported that Kang Daniel and JIHYO are currently dating.In response to the report, JIHYO's management agency JYP Entertainment confirmed, "The two are meeting each other with good feelings."Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment also confirmed, "The two are currently seeing with good feelings for each other."According to Dispatch, Kang Daniel and JIHYO has been in a relationship since the beginning of this year.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)