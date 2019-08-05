[SBS Star] 3 Members of f(x) Perform on Stage for the First Time in 3 Years

Three members of K-pop girl group f(x) except Victoria performed on stage for the first time in three years.On August 3, many SM Entertainment artists including f(x), Red Velvet, EXO, Super Junior, and TVXQ! attended the agency's yearly event 'SMTOWN LIVE' which was held in Tokyo, Japan this year.All the performances they prepared was truly eye-opening, but what most caught the audience's attention that night was the attitude Krystal showed on stage.Krystal gained an increasing popularity in the mid 2010s and one of the things that helped her to receive such love was the chic look she has shown for the past 10 years.She rarely smiled and expressed her emotion in public, especially on stage, but people loved that aspect about her and said that she suggested a new paradigm for people who were in desperate need of a new fashion icon with her unique styling and attractive attitude.However, Krystal showed a bright smile at last week's concert and that made her fans very happy and even moved some of them.It seemed like she was too happy to hide her feelings now that she got to perform on stage with her fellow members for the first time in three years.After seeing these pictures of Krystal, her fans commented, "Her smile just made me super emotional.", "Wish I could see her on stage more often.", "YAY! That's the smile I've been waiting for.", and many more.(Credit= Online Community, 'StanLegendss_' Twitter, SM Entertainment, 'fx.smtown' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)