[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & TWICE JIHYO Reportedly Dating; Agency Responds
Kang Daniel of disbanded project group Wanna One and JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE are reportedly dating.

On August 5, Dispatch reported that Kang Daniel and JIHYO were spotted having a date at Kang Daniel's place located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.
Kang Daniel, JIHYOAccording to Dispatch, Kang Daniel and JIHYO began dating in the beginning of this year, after a fellow K-pop artist introduced the two to each other.
Kang Daniel, JIHYOThe two reportedly relied on each other for support during their hard times, especially with Kang Daniel having a legal dispute with his former agency, LM Entertainment.
Kang Daniel, JIHYOIn response to the report, JIHYO's JYP Entertainment and Kang Daniel's KONNECT Entertainment both stated, "We have seen the report, and are looking into the facts."

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
