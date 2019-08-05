SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Confesses He Rushes Back Home After Work Just to See His Daughter Faster
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Confesses He Rushes Back Home After Work Just to See His Daughter Faster

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.05 11:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Confesses He Rushes Back Home After Work Just to See His Daughter Faster
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok confessed that he rushes back home as soon as he is finished with work just to see his daughter a little quicker.

On August 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok talked about his daughter.

During the opening of the show, entertainer Ji Suk-jin told the other members of 'Running Man', "Do you guys know how crazy Jae Seok is in love with his daughter these days? After we finish filming for the day, yeah? He just leaves right away. He like... Runs back home."Running ManYu Jae Seok laughed and commented, "You are right, I do tend to do that. But it's because she is just too cute, you know. She is trying to stand up by herself these days and I honestly can't take my eyes off her. She truly is the apple of my eye."

Yu Jae Seok looked at HAHA, who just welcomed a daughter to this world last month, and said with a broad smile, "The same thing's going to happen to you as well, HAHA. You'll soon begin to find your daughter too cute."Running ManThen, Song Ji-hyo asked who his daughter looked like more.

Yu Jae Seok answered, "Well, some say that she looks more like my wife while some say that she looks more like me."

After hearing Kim Jong-kook's answer, he jokingly commented, "Oh, you must get mixed feelings about that."

To this, Yu Jae Seok responded, "What do you mean by that? It's okay that she looks like me!"Running ManRunning ManBack in July 2008, Yu Jae Seok married announcer Na Kyung-eun.

Their son Ji-ho was born in May 2010, then their daughter Na-eun last October.

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992