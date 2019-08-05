[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Confesses He Rushes Back Home After Work Just to See His Daughter Faster

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok confessed that he rushes back home as soon as he is finished with work just to see his daughter a little quicker.On August 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok talked about his daughter.During the opening of the show, entertainer Ji Suk-jin told the other members of 'Running Man', "Do you guys know how crazy Jae Seok is in love with his daughter these days? After we finish filming for the day, yeah? He just leaves right away. He like... Runs back home."Yu Jae Seok laughed and commented, "You are right, I do tend to do that. But it's because she is just too cute, you know. She is trying to stand up by herself these days and I honestly can't take my eyes off her. She truly is the apple of my eye."Yu Jae Seok looked at HAHA, who just welcomed a daughter to this world last month, and said with a broad smile, "The same thing's going to happen to you as well, HAHA. You'll soon begin to find your daughter too cute."Then, Song Ji-hyo asked who his daughter looked like more.Yu Jae Seok answered, "Well, some say that she looks more like my wife while some say that she looks more like me."After hearing Kim Jong-kook's answer, he jokingly commented, "Oh, you must get mixed feelings about that."To this, Yu Jae Seok responded, "What do you mean by that? It's okay that she looks like me!"Back in July 2008, Yu Jae Seok married announcer Na Kyung-eun.Their son Ji-ho was born in May 2010, then their daughter Na-eun last October.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)