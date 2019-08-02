[SBS Star] VIDEO: AB6IX DAE HWI Tries to Cover His Body Up in Revealing Clothes After a Hot Stage

울 대휘 진짜 많이 신경쓰였구나ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ？？

옷 여미느라 바뻐바뻐ㅠㅠ

영민이가 계속 안보여~ 해주는데도 신경쓰여썽ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/QUpljlul3s — 고야 (@goya_DH) August 1, 2019

K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DAE HWI was seen trying to cover his body up in a revealing outfit after a hot performance.On August 1, AB6IX attended '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' (2019 MGMA) that took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.After the red carpet, DAE HWI surprised fans by appearing with an oversized blazer without any shirt inside.While performing with his fellow members, DAE HWI looked completely okay with his outfit for the performance.He looked like he was full of confidence and feeling very comfortable.However, it turned out that was not the case at all.When DAE HWI came down the stage and got to his seat, he continuously looked down on his blazer.He then made sure that it would not reveal too much of his chest by moving the blazer about and covering it up with his hands.DAE HWI also kept making this cute 'unhappy' face even though his fellow member YOUNG MIN told him that it was all good.After fans noticed this, they thought to themselves, "Awww that is so cute. He didn't look bothered for a second on stage. How professional! Here's my respect for DAE HWI!", and could not stop smiling.(Credit= 'goya_DH' 'LOVE_OLOGIST' Twitter, 'HYPSOS' YouTube, SBS funE)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)