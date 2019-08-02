[SBS Star] SM Ent. Plans to Launch a New Group Made of SHINee·EXO·NCT Members

One of the major Korean entertainment management agencies SM Entertainment is planning to launch a new boy group made of existing members of boy groups SHINee, EXO and NCT.On August 2, one news outlet Joy News 24 reported that SM Entertainment is currently busy preparing to launch a new boy group in the second half of the year.According to the report, industry insiders stated that the group will consist of SHINee's TAEMIN, EXO's KAI, BAEKHYUN, NCT's TAEYONG, MARK and LUCAS.It is said that this group will not be a one-off unit but will actually be active long-term.But the promotions for their initial groups will be a priority; it will more like be an extension of their activities as if going solo or kicking off their acting career.Currently, TAEMIN, KAI, BAEKHYUN, TAEYONG, MARK and LUCAS are said to be devoting themselves to their practice for upcoming re-debut.Not long after this report was published, SM Entertainment gave their response.The agency stated, "We will be revealing more details regarding our new boy group on August 8."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)