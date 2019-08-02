[SBS Star] X1 Reportedly Completes Photo Shoot for Upcoming Debut Album

The soon-to-debut 'Produce X 101' project group X1 is busy working on the group's debut album as planned.On August 2, it was reported that the members of X1 completed their photo shoot for the album's cover and are in the final stages of album production.Earlier today, X1 revealed the title of the group's first mini album―'비상 : QUANTUM LEAP'.The word '비상' has several meanings in Korean, with the most common being "emergency", or "soaring".Since 'quantum leap' is a terminology often used in physics meaning an abrupt change or drastic advance, it is highly likely that '비상' can be translated as "soaring".X1 consists of 11 finalists of Mnet's recently-ended survival audition program 'Produce X 101'.Despite the program facing allegations of vote rigging and manipulating the final result, X1 is set to make its scheduled grand debut on August 27 with a 'Show-Con' (showcase and concert).(Credit= 'x1official101' Twitter)(SBS Star)