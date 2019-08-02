SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] X1 Reportedly Completes Photo Shoot for Upcoming Debut Album
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] X1 Reportedly Completes Photo Shoot for Upcoming Debut Album

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.02 17:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] X1 Reportedly Completes Photo Shoot for Upcoming Debut Album
The soon-to-debut 'Produce X 101' project group X1 is busy working on the group's debut album as planned.

On August 2, it was reported that the members of X1 completed their photo shoot for the album's cover and are in the final stages of album production.

Earlier today, X1 revealed the title of the group's first mini album―'비상 : QUANTUM LEAP'.
X1The word '비상' has several meanings in Korean, with the most common being "emergency", or "soaring".

Since 'quantum leap' is a terminology often used in physics meaning an abrupt change or drastic advance, it is highly likely that '비상' can be translated as "soaring".
X1X1 consists of 11 finalists of Mnet's recently-ended survival audition program 'Produce X 101'.

Despite the program facing allegations of vote rigging and manipulating the final result, X1 is set to make its scheduled grand debut on August 27 with a 'Show-Con' (showcase and concert).

(Credit= 'x1official101' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992