[SBS Star] VIXX LEO & NU'EST MINHYUN Spotted Rehearsing for Their Musical
작성 2019.08.02
LEO of K-pop boy group VIXX and MINHYUN of another boy group NU'EST were seen rehearsing for their upcoming musical 'Marie Antoinette' together.

On August 1, the production team of 'Marie Antoinette' released photos of LEO and MINHYUN in the musical practice room online.LEO and MINHYUNThe photos showed LEO and MINHYUN sitting with sheet music and music stand in front of them among other cast of the musical.

They both looked highly focused and emitted strong will and passion to do well.

It seemed LEO and MINHYUN already had become close in just past couple of months they started working together, because they were seen constantly talking and exchanging thoughts with one another. LEO and MINHYUNMINHYUNBack in June, it was confirmed that LEO and MINHYUN and LEO were confirmed to join 'Marie Antoinette'.

They were cast as 'Axel von Fersen', a charming Swedish count in love with Marie Antoinette.LEO and MINHYUNMeanwhile, 'Marie Antoinette' is scheduled to begin its show on August 24.

(Credit= EMK Musical Company)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
