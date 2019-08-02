[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Express Worries as MONSTA X WONHO Collapses on Stage in Pain

Wonho falling during Alligator in Atlanta and being helped off stage ？？#MONSTAXINATL pic.twitter.com/4unvvsASc2 — Blake | MONSTA X TODAY (@BlakesVogue) 2019년 7월 31일

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member WONHO managed to complete the group's performance despite having a sudden pain on his shoulders.On July 30 (local time), MONSTA X held a concert in Atlanta, the United States, as part of the group's ongoing world tour 'WE ARE HERE'.During the 'Alligator' performance, WONHO was seen not being able to perform properly, having a hard time lifting his right arm.He was small on his movements until he ultimately fell to his knees in extreme pain.Fellow MONSTA X members approached to WONHO in worry, but WONHO managed to complete the entire performance until he was being escorted out of stage.Upon watching fancams that captures the very moment of WONHO, fans expressed their concerns over the members' health.They commented, "This breaks my heart. Please take care of yourself, WONHO.", "Please don't feel bad or apologetic WONHO. I hope you know how much we love you.", "Not only WONHO but the entire MONSTA X need a good rest.", and more.Meanwhile, MONSTA X is scheduled to hold another concert in New York on August 3 (local time).(Credit= 'mingiteez' 'BlakesVogue' 'purpleravits' Twitter, 'OfficialMonstaX' Facebook(SBS Star)