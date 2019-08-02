SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Got Way More Handsome After Getting Bangs
[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Got Way More Handsome After Getting Bangs

작성 2019.08.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Got Way More Handsome After Getting Bangs
Whether to getting a bang or not might feel like one of the most difficult conundrums for those who have not found that one hairstyle that frames their face perfectly.

Bangs can surely bring a dramatic change to one's appearance, but it also brings some consequences of paying extra attention while getting ready and be prepared to all situations that could affect one's hairstyle such as humidity or heat.

However, those worries will fly away and the urge to get bangs will get even stronger after seeing these pictures of the celebrities who just got bangs.

Let's take a look at these five celebrities who stole the hearts of the public with their new adorable hairstyle!

1. Jay Park (Singer)
Jay ParkJay Park
2. Jung Hae In (Actor)
Jung Hae InJung Hae In
3. Seo Kang-jun (Actor)
Seo Kang-junSeo Kang-jun
4. Gong Yoo (Actor)
Gong YooGong Yoo
5. Lee Minho (Actor)
Lee MinhoLee Minho
(Creidt= 'management_soop' Instagram, MBC, MYM Entertainment, 'duree la' YouTube, Fantagio)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
