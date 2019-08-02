SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee KEY's Comments on TAEMIN's Instagram Make Fans Fall About Laughing
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee KEY's Comments on TAEMIN's Instagram Make Fans Fall About Laughing

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.02 15:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee KEYs Comments on TAEMINs Instagram Make Fans Fall About Laughing
Fans are cracking up at K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY's comments on his fellow member TAEMIN's Instagram.

On August 1, KEY and TAEMIN had the cutest and funniest interaction on Instagram that made fans laugh.TAEMIN and KEYIt started with one selfie that TAEMIN posted on his newly-made Instagram in the afternoon.

It was a selfie of TAEMIN in a car, looking natural without makeup and styled hair.

Right after this selfie was uploaded, KEY came along and left a comment under it.

KEY wrote, "Is that the best you can do? Why aren't you using any filter?"

Minutes later, TAEMIN replied, "I don't know how to use a filter lol"

To this, KEY responded, "You seriously need to delete this. Please use a filter..."TAEMINThen, not long afterwards, TAEMIN shared another selfie.

KEY immediately shared his thoughts about the photo again.

He commented, "You can see the phone on your face. Is that the best you can do?"TAEMINThis time, TAEMIN uploaded a photo of himself looking up at the camera from the floor while shooting something.

Under this photo, KEY once again left a comment, "You should upload your selfie, not this. That's what we want more."

He continued, "Also, follow me back. It's not cool to have '0' followers. I'll give you five seconds to follow me back, okay?"

A few seconds, TAEMIN was seen doing what KEY asked him to do; following KEY on Instagram.TAEMINMany fans were watching this as it was all happening, they left comments such as, "This is hilarious. KEY is like TAEMIN's mom!", "Okay, KEY. It looks like you have to teach TAEMIN a lot of things. 1. How to take a good selfie, 2. How to apply a filter on his photos, 3. What sort of photos to post on Instagram. lol", "Haha I'll never get sick of seeing these two together!", and so on.

(Credit= 'lm_____ltm' 'bumkeyk' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992