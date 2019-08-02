SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kwon Nara to Join Park Seo Jun's New Drama
[SBS Star] Kwon Nara to Join Park Seo Jun's New Drama

K-pop girl group HELLOVENUS' former member/actress Kwon Nara has confirmed to join actor Park Seo Jun's new drama.

On August 2, Kwon Nara's management agency A-MAN Project announced that Kwon Nara will be joining the upcoming drama 'Itaewon Class' (literal translation).

'Itaewon Class' is the drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name, and is about a group of brave young people who rise up in an unfair world.
Park Seo Jun, Kwon NaraPark Seo Jun will be taking the lead role of the drama, 'Park Saeroy', who opens a food business in Itaewon, Seoul.

Kwon Nara will be playing the role of 'Oh Soo-ah', Park Saeroy's first love and now an employee of a rival company.
Kwon NaraMeanwhile, Kwon Nara was swept up in a dating rumor with actor Lee Jong Suk, which was denied by A-MAN Project on August 1.

(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' 'hv_nara' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
