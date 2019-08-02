[SBS Star] Kwon Nara to Join Park Seo Jun's New Drama

K-pop girl group HELLOVENUS' former member/actress Kwon Nara has confirmed to join actor Park Seo Jun's new drama.On August 2, Kwon Nara's management agency A-MAN Project announced that Kwon Nara will be joining the upcoming drama 'Itaewon Class' (literal translation).'Itaewon Class' is the drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name, and is about a group of brave young people who rise up in an unfair world.Park Seo Jun will be taking the lead role of the drama, 'Park Saeroy', who opens a food business in Itaewon, Seoul.Kwon Nara will be playing the role of 'Oh Soo-ah', Park Saeroy's first love and now an employee of a rival company.Meanwhile, Kwon Nara was swept up in a dating rumor with actor Lee Jong Suk, which was denied by A-MAN Project on August 1.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' 'hv_nara' Instagram)(SBS Star)