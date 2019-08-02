SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO-SC Hires 500 Bodyguards for Fan Signing Event in China
K-pop boy group EXO's sub-unit EXO-SC(SEHUN and CHANYEOL) showed up with 500 bodyguards at their recent fan signing event.

On July 30, SEHUN and CHANYEOL held a fan signing event in Qingdao, China to celebrate the release of their first mini album 'What a life' which was released on July 22.
EXO's fansOn this day, hundreds and thousands of fans formed a long line just to see them in person and get their autograph.
EXO's fansHowever, some worried that their fans might get hurt due to the number of fans who showed up at the site as similar thing sometimes happens when the crowd outnumbers the bodyguards.
EXO-SCEXO's fansFor this reason, SEHUN and CHANYEOL reportedly brought 200 bodyguards from Korea and hired 300 more bodyguards on site to protect their fans from any possible accident and guide them in the safest way possible according to their fans.
EXO's fansWhen SEHUN and CHANYEOL arrived at the site, at least 15 bodyguards surrounded their car and helped them get out of it safe and sound as if they were escorting the President of a country.

Upon seeing these pictures, fans commented, "WOW. 500 bodyguards?! Can't even imagine what that would feel like.", "EXO must be really famous in China!", "That's dope. Never seen anything like that.", and many more.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Online Community, 'fourblackpearl' 'MarkasLotto' Twitter, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)   
