[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Shares Photos from Her Birthday Party with Girls' Generation

The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation gathered together for their fellow member Tiffany Young's birthday.On August 2, Tiffany Young uploaded photos from her birthday party that she held the night before.The first set of photos showed Taeyeon, Yoona, Sunny, Seohyun, Sooyoung, Yuri and Hyoyeon surrounding Tiffany Young who is about to blow candles out on a cake in her hands.The photos after that were of various photos of Girls' Generation members at the party.All the photos showed them looking overloaded with happiness; they truly seemed to have enjoyed their time together.In the middle of last month, the members of Girls' Generation actually had a mini reunion.At that time though, Tiffany and Sunny could not make it to the get-together and the girls expressed their wish they were there with them.They finally found time to reunite with each other and it seems the camera well-captured their great excitement and special time.Debuted in 2007 under SM Entertainment, Girls' Generation soon became one of the hottest K-pop girl groups in history.Currently, Girls' Generation is on hiatus, each member working on building their solo career.(Credit= 'tiffanyyoungofficial' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)