[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In Share What They Do When They Like Somebody
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In Share What They Do When They Like Somebody

작성 2019.08.02 10:50
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In Share What They Do When They Like Somebody
Actress Kim Go-eun and actor Jung Hae In shared how honest they are with a person they like.

On August 1, Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In guested on NAVER's live talk show 'Movie Talk Live'.Kim Go-eunJung Hae InDuring the talk, Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In discussed their upcoming romance movie 'Tune in for Love'.

After listening to them, the host Park Kyung-rim commented, "Listening to you two talk about love and romance makes me wonder how you are when you are in love in real life. How are you like when you like somebody, Go-eun? Do you tend to approach them first?"

Kim Go-eun answered, "I'm not the type of person who hides feelings. If I like somebody, then I'll probably let the person know how I feel. Yeah, I'd even make the first move. You only live once, you know.", then she burst into laughter.Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae InAs soon as Kim Go-eun gave her answer, Park Kyung-rim turned to Jung Hae In and asked him the same question.

Jung Hae In shyly laughed then said, "I'm a bit shy at first, so I usually try to conceal my true feelings. But after some time, I'd brave it out and just go for it."Jung Hae In'Tune in for Love' is about two young people who happen to fall in love with each other after sharing their stories on a radio show.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 28.

(Credit= 'V MOVIE' NAVER V LIVE, CGV Arthouse)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
