[SBS Star] ITZY & TXT Receive 'The Female/Male New Artist' Award at '2019 MGMA'

K-pop girl group ITZY and boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) each have won 'The Female/Male New Artist' Award at '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' (2019 MGMA).On August 1, many K-pop artists including ITZY and TXT attended the '2019 MGMA' which was held at KSPO Dome, Seoul.On this day, ITZY and TXT who made their debut this year were named as 'The Female/Male New Artist' as they have shown great achievements for the past few months as rookies.Both of them burst into tears while delivering their acceptance speech because the award they received was something that an artist can only win once in their lifetime, and they managed to do so after beating all the other contestants.YEJI of ITZY said, "Thank you for giving us this award. Also, we want to thank J.Y. Park, our head producer, our staff members who worked day and night for us, our manager, and the people at JYP Entertainment."She added, "We received an overwhelming love even though we still have a lot of things to work on. It feels like a dream. Please continue to support us and watch us grow."HUENINGKAI of TXT said, "It is such an honor to receive this award. I never thought that we would get it. I want to thank all the people at Big Hit Entertainment and our producer, Bang Si-hyuk who helped us."BEOMGYU added, "We'll take this as a word of encouragement and will work harder. Thank you."Upon hearing their heartwarming acceptance speech, their fans commented, "I cried too.", "Congrats on your big win! I'm just so happy for you.", "We'll be there for you every step of the way!", and so on.(Credit= Mnet, 'MGMA_official' Twitter)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)