SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Love TWICE & ITZY's Adorable Interactions During '2019 MGMA'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Love TWICE & ITZY's Adorable Interactions During '2019 MGMA'

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.02 10:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Love TWICE & ITZYs Adorable Interactions During 2019 MGMA
JYP Entertainment's sister girl groups, TWICE and ITZY, showed off their incredible chemistry during '2019 MGMA'.

On August 1, TWICE and ITZY attended '2019 M2 X GENIE MUSIC AWARDS' (2019 MGMA) which took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.
2019 MGMAWhen ITZY won 'The Female New Artist' award, all TWICE members stood up and gave a round of applause.

As ITZY members were giving their acceptance speech, TWICE members look them like proud mothers as they could not hide their excitement for their junior group.
 
Not only did TWICE show their full support for ITZY when the group took its first-ever music awards trophy, but also had some heartwarming interactions after the awards ceremony.

When all artists came up on stage to greet their fans at the end of the event, TWICE and ITZY members started hugging each other and walked around the stage together.
 
TWICE's JEONGYEON and NAYEON even demonstrated the choreography to ITZY's new song 'ICY'.
2019 MGMAAfter '2019 MGMA', TWICE and ITZY enjoyed more time together backstage with their fellow JYP Entertainment boy band DAY6.

(Credit= 'MGMA_official' 'TwicePIC' 'misayeon' 'jypnation' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992