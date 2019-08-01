[SBS Star] The Members of Red Velvet Cutely Celebrate Their 5th Debut Anniversary

The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet celebrated their fifth debut anniversary in their own way.On August 1, Red Velvet welcomed the group's fifth debut anniversary.Around midnight (KST), WENDY and SEULGI held a live broadcast in celebration of this meaningful day.During the live broadcast, WENDY and SEULGI took some time reminiscing their past when they had just made debut to the world of K-pop.About 50 minutes in, IRENE joined the two and the three members thanked fans for their love and support.Hours later, JOY shared photos of her with Red Velvet members on her Instagram.The photos showed the members having a great time together, demonstrating how well Red Velvet members get along with each other.In the caption, JOY wrote, "Red Velvet's fifth debut anniversary! Thank you, ReVeluv (the name of Red Velvet's fandom). I love you guys!"Soon after that, YERI also uploaded a photo on her Instagram.The photo was of Red Velvet at its recent fan meeting 'Red Velvet Fanmeeting - ' inteRView vol.5 ' with ReVeluv'.Over this adorable group photo, YERI wrote, "Five years with these cute girls and my beautiful ReVeluv. Thank you. Red Velvet ♡ ReVeluv forever and always."Debuted under SM Entertainment on August 1, 2014, with a song 'Happiness', Red Velvet caught the attention of K-pop lovers around the world with its unique and catchy songs such as 'Dumb Dumb', 'Rookie', 'Red Flavor', and more.(Credit= 'redvelvet.smtown' '_imyour_joy' 'yerimiese' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)