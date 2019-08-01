SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo's New Photos Make You Want a Weekend Away to a Quiet Town

Actor Gong Yoo was spotted enjoying himself during commercial shooting.

On July 31, Gong Yoo's agency Management Soop updated their Instagram with some new photos of the actor.Gong YooGong YooAlong with the photos, the agency wrote, "Don't we all think of Gong Yoo when the season changes? We wanted to share some past photos of Gong Yoo with you. These were taken when he was just enjoying his time around this nice area."

Then, they playfully continued, "You seem very enthusiastic about taking photos, Gong Yoo. Will you share those photos with us one day? Pretty please?"Gong YooThe photos showed Gong Yoo having a meal by a lake, taking some photos of flowers and resting in a café.

It looked peaceful and Gong Yoo seemed like he liked the vibe there.

The photos almost make you want to hop on a train to a quiet town for an upcoming weekend.

It is said that Gong Yoo was filming a commercial on this day.
Gong YooGong YooGong YooMeanwhile, Gong Yoo awaits for his movies 'Seo Bok' and 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' (literal title) to come out later this year.

(Credit= 'management_soop' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
