[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Explains TWICE MINA's Return to Korea

K-pop girl group TWICE's management agency, JYP Entertainment, gave an update on the group's member MINA's condition.On August 1, MINA was spotted at Incheon International Airport arriving in Korea with her mother.In regard to her return to Korea, JYP Entertainment stated, "MINA's return is not due to a special occasion or scheduled activity."The agency explained, "As previously announced, MINA is currently taking a rest due to health concerns, and it is difficult for her to participate in (TWICE's) activities including the group's world tour."JYP Entertainment added, "We are hoping for her speedy recovery. We will share updates if there are any changes regarding MINA's future schedule."Previously on July 11, JYP Entertainment announced that MINA will have an indefinite hiatus after struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity towards performing on stage.Following the announcement, MINA has been staying at her parents' house located in Osaka, Japan.(Credit= '비몽' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)