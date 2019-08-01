SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kwon Nara Reportedly Signed to Move to a 5-minute-away Place from Lee Jong Suk's House
Despite their agency's dating denials, the public is still questioning the relationship between actor Lee Jong Suk and K-pop girl group HELLOVENUS' former member Kwon Nara.

On August 1, Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara's management agency A-MAN Project firmly denied their dating rumors.
Lee Jong Suk, Kwon NaraHowever, reports claim that Kwon Nara is currently planning to move to a new apartment complex, which is five minutes away from Lee Jong Suk's house.

Insiders stated that Kwon Nara recently decided to move out after living with her sisters for a long time.

They also informed that she just signed a lease with an apartment located in Oksu-dong, approximately five minutes away from Lee Jong Suk's Hannam-dong villa.
Lee Jong Suk, Kwon NaraEarlier today, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara went from a senior-relationship to a romantic one just recently.
Lee Jong Suk, Kwon NaraDespite A-MAN Project's quick denial, industry insiders claimed that Lee Jong Suk directly contacted her to join the agency, which is basically a one-man agency run by Lee Jong Suk.

(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' 'hv_nara' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
