[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Answers a Question, "If You Like a Girl, Do You Usually Ask Her Out First?"

Ha Sung Woon of K-pop boy group HOTSHOT revealed that he finds it hard to ask a girl out.On July 24 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Good Luck', Ha Sung Woon was invited to join the conversation.While on the topic of dating, Ha Sung Woon was asked one question that millions of his fans probably would like to know the answer to.The question was, "Are you a type of person who goes out your way to ask a girl out first when you like her?"Without hesitation, Ha Sung Woon said, "No, I'm not."One of the hosts ShinDong responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Oh! I thought almost all guys would ask a girl out first when they like her. Can I ask why?"Ha Sung Woon answered, "Because I'm too shy?", then burst into laughter.After listening to Ha Sung Woon's answer, another host Shin Dong-yup commented, "Actually ShinDong, there are a lot of guys out there like Sung Woon. More guys than you think don't ask a girl out first even if they really like her."He explained, "They are either too shy or afraid of getting hurt."While Shin Dong-yup talked, Ha Sung Woon nodded, seeming like he agreed with what he was saying.Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon dropped his second solo album 'BXXX' on July 8.(Credit= JTBC Good Luck)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)