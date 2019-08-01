SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] U-KISS Kiseop Announces to Marry an Actress Who He Met While Filming MV 5 Years Ago
K-pop boy group U-KISS' member Kiseop and actress Jung Yu-na are getting married later this month.

On August 1, it was reported that Kiseop and Jung Yu-na are planning to get married on August 24.

According to the report, Kiseop and Jung Yu-na met when she featured in U-KISS' music video about five years ago.

At that time, Jung Yu-na was training under the same management agency as Kiseop.

It was explained that the two stars stayed friends for several years before they started dating each other.U-KISS Kiseop and Jung Yu-naShortly after the report was published, Kiseop confirmed the news through his Instagram.

Kiseop wrote, "Hi, everyone. I've decided to write this, because I've got something to tell you all. It may surprise some of you, but I'm getting married."

He added, "She is the most important person in my life and I believe I will never be able to meet anyone like her again. I want to make her happy for the rest of my life."U-KISS Kiseop and Jung Yu-naKiseop debuted as a member of U-KISS in 2009 when the group was promoting its hit song 'Manmanhani'.

Since March 21, Kiseop began his alternative military service as a public service worker.

Jung Yu-na is a newly-debuted actress who also works as a makeup model.U-KISS Kiseop and Jung Yu-naU-KISS Kiseop and Jung Yu-na(Credit= The third mind studio)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
