[SBS Star] JINU Becomes the Second WINNER Member to Make Solo Debut

JINU of K-pop boy group WINNER is set to make his solo debut soon.On August 1, WINNER's management agency YG Entertainment unveiled the first teaser poster for JINU's upcoming solo debut.The teaser features not much information than the phrase "RELEASING SOON," heightening up anticipation towards JINU's upcoming solo promotions.This will be JINU's first solo release since his debut as a member of WINNER in 2014.He is the second WINNER member ever to make a solo debut after MINO's 'XX' back in November 2018.Since JINU is known for his clear vocals and breathtakingly beautiful appearance, many fans are expressing their excitement for his solo career.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)