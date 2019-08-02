SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Gets Compliments from Personal Trainer Who Worked with Hundreds of Celebrities
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' shoulders are so broad and well-defined that they even surprised a renowned personal trainer who trained hundreds of celebrities.

On July 30 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', JIN's personal trainer Yang Chi-seoung made appearance at the show and revealed that he was the one who created what now is called 'jimseoungdol', a compound word of 'jimseoung' (beast in Korean) and 'idol'.
Video StarVideo StarYang Chi-seoung said, "Back in 2000s, there weren't any jimseoungdols. So, I told management agencies, 'If you want to produce jimseoungdol, come to me.' Then, K-pop boy groups 2PM and 2AM knocked on my door."
Video StarThen, DARA asked, "A little bird told me that you are exceptionally good at broadening shoulders. Also, I heard that you helped JIN and actor Kim Woo Bin with their shoulders."
Video StarYang Chi-seoung replied, "JIN already had broad shoulders. So I just helped him to get shoulders that no one else can compete with."
Video StarHe added, "But Kim Woo Bin had relatively narrow shoulders. However, he kept working on them. Then, four to five years later, he started to glow. He was just getting out of an elevator but I saw the light coming out of his body."

Upon watching this episode, fans commented, "I know right? He's got the shoulders that no one can compete with.", "Handsome and ripped? Now that's the dream.", "Yep. JIN certainly got more manly after he started working out.", and many more.

(Credit= MBC every1, Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)         
