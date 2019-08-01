SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Talks About the Time When He Got Scammed While Shopping
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Talks About the Time When He Got Scammed While Shopping

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.01 14:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Talks About the Time When He Got Scammed While Shopping
K-pop artist Kim Jae Hwan shared his unpleasant experience of getting scammed in the past. 

On July 31 episode of Mnet's talk show 'TMI NEWS', Kim Jae Hwan made a guest appearance.

While talking about phone scams, Kim Jae Hwan commented, "Thankfully, I never experienced a phone scam before, but I did get scammed before."

Kim Jae Hwan said, "This was when I was in middle school. My friends and I heard that we could get really nice but cheap t-shirts at Dongdaemun Market. So, we went there together one day."Kim Jae HwanHe continued, "While walking around the market, I saw a t-shirt that I liked. I asked how much it was, as there was no price tag on it. The shop owner told me that it was 600,000 won (approximately 505 dollars). I was like, 'Whoa! That's too expensive for me.' The guy gave me some discount, but it was still overpriced."Kim Jae HwanHe added, "Before I knew it though, I was paying for the t-shirt. It was unbelievably expensive! I definitely paid way more than I should have. He totally had ripped me off. After the purchase, I wore it once then put it in the wash. However, it shrank so much afterwards that I couldn't even wear it again."

Then, Kim Jae Hwan advised the viewers to be extra careful of scammers when shopping at a market. Kim Jae HwanMeanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan made debut with his first mini album 'Another' on May 20.

(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992