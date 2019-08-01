[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Shares Baby Pictures of Himself on Instagram

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi shared photos of himself when he was a baby on social media.On July 31, Lee Seung Gi took his Instagram to share two new photos with his fans.The photos were of Lee Seung Gi when he was a little kid, looking handsome and adorable just like his present self.His big, puppy-like eyes, cute nose, and adorable smile captured in the photos are exactly the same as his photos that were taken these days.Along with the photos, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "Let August be the month of children's hearts! August 12, Forest Baby."'Forest Baby' is SBS' upcoming television show featuring Lee Seung Gi, actor Lee Seo-jin, actress Jung Somin, and entertainer Park Na-rae.The four cast members will run an environmentally friendly day-care center to take care and spend time with babies.The first episode of 'Forest Baby' is scheduled to air on August 12.(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, SBS Forest Baby)(SBS Star)