[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin to Film Their Romance Drama in Romantic Switzerland
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin to Film Their Romance Drama in Romantic Switzerland

작성 2019.08.01
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin will soon be heading off to Switzerland to film their upcoming romance drama.

On August 1, tvN's drama 'Crash Landing of Love' (working title) announced that the team is planning to go to Switzerland for their shooting.

They said, "Our team will be going to Switzerland around the end of this month. We are planning to film some of our scenes there."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinWritten by renowned scriptwriter Park Ji-eun, who wrote 'My Love from the Star' (2013), 'Producer' (2015) and 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' (2016), the story of 'Crash Landing of Love' centers around a South Korean heiress 'Yoon Se-ri' (Son Ye-jin).

While paragliding, Yoon Se-ri happens to land in North Korea and gets founded by a North Korean officer 'Ri Jung-hyuk' (Hyun Bin).

Ri Jung-hyuk tries to hide and protect her from the eye of others and ends up falling in love with her.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinLast year, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin co-starred in the film 'THE NEGOTIATION', where they showed off an amazing chemistry.

But no sparks of romance were seen between them in 'THE NEGOTIATION', so fans desperately hoped for them to feature in a romance project together in the near future.

A couple of months later, fans jumped around in joy after hearing the news that the two stars confirmed to take their role in 'Crash Landing of Love'.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinMeanwhile, 'Crash Landing of Love' is expected to be broadcast in the latter half of the year.

(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, CJ Entertainment)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
