[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Treats Fans with 'What are you up to' Dance Practice Video
K-pop artist Kang Daniel released a surprise dance practice video for his debut title track 'What are you up to'.

On August 1 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment dropped the dance practice video on the agency's official YouTube channel.
Kang DanielIn the black-and-white video, Kang Daniel shows off his charms and talents as he vibes out in a black bucket hat and casual clothes with his dancers.

Although the song's choreography is not as intense as his past Wanna One ones, Kang Daniel's unique color and swag surely proves his full potential as a solo artist.
Kang DanielKang Daniel's debut mini album, 'color on me' has been making history―including setting new records for the most albums sold by a K-pop solo artist in one day and one week.

According to Hanteo Chart's statistics dated July 31, 'color on me' has reached #2 regarding the number of albums sold in the first week among all albums released in 2019; only behind K-pop boy group BTS' 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'.

Considering the fact that solo artists usually have lower album sales than groups, this achievement helps the public truly feel the immense popularity of Kang Daniel.
Kang DanielCheck out Kang Daniel's 'What are you up to' dance practice video below:
 

(Credit= 'KONNECT Entertainment' YouTube, 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
