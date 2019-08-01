SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk & Kwon Nara Reportedly Dating; Agency Responds
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk & Kwon Nara Reportedly Dating; Agency Responds

Actor Lee Jong Suk and K-pop girl group HELLOVENUS' former member Kwon Nara's agency denied the dating rumors between the two.

On August 1, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara recently went from a friendly senior-junior relationship to a romantic relationship.
Lee Jong Suk, Kwon NaraLee Jong Suk reportedly was introduced to Kwon Nara while she was still promoting as a HELLOVENUS member, and directly contacted her to join his one-man agency, A-MAN Project.

Once Kwon Nara became a free agent after her contract with Fantagio expired, she ultimately moved to A-MAN Project.

While there are no pictures capturing the two together, industry insiders stated that Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara have often been spending time together, especially at Lee Jong Suk's cafe located in Sinsa-dong, Seoul.
Lee Jong Suk, Kwon NaraIn response to the report, A-MAN Project stated, "The report released today about Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara is false. They only have a close senior-junior relationship."

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is currently serving his alternative military duty as a public service worker since March.

(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' 'hv_nara' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
