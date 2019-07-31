[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon's Sister Treats Everyone with an Incredible Cover of 'All About You'

Hayeon, the younger sister of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon, won the hearts of everyone with her heavenly voice.On July 29, a new video was shared on one YouTube channel specializing in K-pop covers.It was a video of Hayeon covering 'All About You' by Taeyeon―a drama 'Hotel Del Luna' sound track that is currently dominating various music charts in Korea.This video immediately went viral online, because not only was it by far the best cover of 'All About You' but also due to the fact that it was Hayeon's first time covering her sister's song.Hayeon covered different K-pop songs in the past such as IU's 'BBIBBI', BTS JUNGKOOK's 'Euphoria', but she has not once covered Taeyeon's songs before.As Hayeon has such a beautiful singing voice and great style of singing, a lot of fans had been waiting for this precious moment to arrive.They were gifted with this cover at last, and cannot be happier right now.Under this video, they left comments like, "I love it. What talented sisters!", "Taeyeon definitely sounds a bit more mature, but they sound pretty similar!", "I can't choose which version I like more.", and so on.(Credit= 'Conveyor Sounds' YouTube, 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)