[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Wants to Go Back to the Past When He Was Not Famous?

Actor Park Seo Jun revealed that he misses the past when he was new to the industry.On July 30 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Park Seo Jun was seen having an interview.During the interview, the interviewer said, "It's been about eight years since you made debut. Does it feel like that it's been that long?"Park Seo Jun responded, "Oh, has it been eight years already? It certainly doesn't feel like it at all. I still get confused when I'm on site."The actor continued, "I actually often miss the time when I was new to the industry. These days, I feel a lot of pressure to do well. There is also more responsibility that I feel as a leading actor. All things have become much harder than how they were before."Just before wrapping up the interview, Park Seo Jun was asked to send a message to himself in 10 years.Park Seo Jun awkwardly said, "To 42-year-old (Korean age) Seo Jun. Hi. Let me tell you this; I will always do my best on everything that is given to me. I will not do anything that will make you feel ashamed."Then, the actor ended the interview with a genuinely-happy smile and laugh.Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun's new movie 'The Divine Fury' premiered throughout theaters in Korea today.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)