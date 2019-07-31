SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Wants to Go Back to the Past When He Was Not Famous?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Wants to Go Back to the Past When He Was Not Famous?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.31 17:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Wants to Go Back to the Past When He Was Not Famous?
Actor Park Seo Jun revealed that he misses the past when he was new to the industry.

On July 30 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Park Seo Jun was seen having an interview.Park Seo JunDuring the interview, the interviewer said, "It's been about eight years since you made debut. Does it feel like that it's been that long?"

Park Seo Jun responded, "Oh, has it been eight years already? It certainly doesn't feel like it at all. I still get confused when I'm on site."

The actor continued, "I actually often miss the time when I was new to the industry. These days, I feel a lot of pressure to do well. There is also more responsibility that I feel as a leading actor. All things have become much harder than how they were before."
 

Just before wrapping up the interview, Park Seo Jun was asked to send a message to himself in 10 years.

Park Seo Jun awkwardly said, "To 42-year-old (Korean age) Seo Jun. Hi. Let me tell you this; I will always do my best on everything that is given to me. I will not do anything that will make you feel ashamed."

Then, the actor ended the interview with a genuinely-happy smile and laugh.
 

Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun's new movie 'The Divine Fury' premiered throughout theaters in Korea today.

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992