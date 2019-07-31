[SBS Star] Sulli to Make a Surprise Appearance in IU's New Drama

Singer/actress Sulli will be making a surprise appearance in her friend singer/actress IU's new drama.On July 30, Sulli's management agency SM Entertainment revealed that Sulli decided to make a surprise appearance in tvN's ongoing drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.According to SM Entertainment, what motivated her to make such a decision was the special bond she has with the drama's lead IU.Sulli and IU managed to build a healthy relationship that can last, and are known to be celebrity best friends.Also, Sulli has been two things to her according to IU, an inspiration and a friend who she wants to take care of, as IU mentioned while explaining how she came up with her track 'Peach'.Also, on one recent episode of JTBC's variety show 'The Night of Hate Comments' (literal translation), Sulli revealed, "IU once told me that I was the kind of friend she wants to cook for, and she does cook for me every time I go over to her house."Upon hearing the news, their fans commented, "This is like a dream come true.", "Is Sulli gearing up for her small screen comeback?", "I totally approve this friendship! Wish I could have a friend who I could grow old with.", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC, Online Community, 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)