[SBS Star] Police to Search & Seizure Mnet Following Alleged 'Produce X 101' Vote Manipulation
Police has conducted a search and seizure of Mnet's offices of recently-ended survival audition program 'Produce X 101'. 

On July 31, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber crime unit initiated a search and seizure investigation at Mnet's office in Sangam-dong, Seoul.

Earlier this month, 'Produce X 101' sought an official police investigation into allegations of vote rigging involving the final result of the series.

During 'Produce X 101' finale, viewers took part in paid, real-time voting via text messaging to "pick" and debut their favorite contestant as the final member of project group X1.

X1 was being formed with Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Seok, Han Seung Woo, Song Hyeong Jun, Cho Seung Youn, Son Dong Pyo, Lee Han Gyul, Nam Do Hyon, Cha Jun Ho, Kang Min Hee, and Lee Eun Sang.
Produce X 101However, the final results were questioned when fans noticed a suspicious, repeated difference of the number 7494.442 between many of the top 20 contestants' vote counts.

The production team of 'Produce X 101' had originally stated that they had "no comment," regarding the controversy, but they released a statement that they had submitted a request for investigation as the controversy grew.
Produce X 101Meanwhile, X1 is expected to make its debut on August 27 as planned.

(Credit= 'x1official101' Twitter, Mnet)

(SBS Star) 
