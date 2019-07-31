[SBS Star] DARA Confesses that She Used to Be Embarrassed of Her Filipino English Accent

K-pop artist DARA said that she used to be ashamed of speaking English in a Filipino accent.On July 30 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', DARA revealed how her view on her Filipino English accent changed over time.As famous English tutor Lee Si-won guested in this episode, the hosts spoke about their English ability and accent during the talk.That was when DARA confessed, "My English has an accent. To be specific, it's a Filipino accent because I grew up in the Philippines. Let me be honest here, I used to be embarrassed about having a Filipino English accent."She said, "As I grew up though, I realized that spoken English had great variation across the world and my accent wasn't anything to be embarrassed about."She went on, "After I made debut as a member of 2NE1, a lot of people told me that I had a really cool English accent. Since then, I gradually gain my confidence. Then, I came to the point where I no longer felt embarrassed about my accent."Lastly, she told the viewers, "Whichever English accent you have, you should not be ashamed of it. Everyone should be proud of their accent."When DARA was about 11 years old, her family moved to the Philippines for her father's business.DARA lived in the Philippines for about 11 years before returning to Korea to start training at YG Entertainment.(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'daraxxi' Instagram, Online Community)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)