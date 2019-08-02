SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X WONHO & SHOWNU's Different Reaction to Bug Cracks up Fans
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X WONHO & SHOWNU's Different Reaction to Bug Cracks up Fans

작성 2019.08.02
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's members WONHO and SHOWNU made their fans burst into laughter by demonstrating completely different ways to deal with a bug.

Recently, one fan shared a video of WONHO and SHOWNU taken at the group's press conference which was held back in Singapore last year.
MONSTA XOn this day, the members played a game where they had to draw a few things on their sketchbook according to the host's direction, and they seemed like they were having fun doing it.
MONSTA XHowever, WONHO almost jumped out of his chair and trembled as if he saw something that he should not have when an unexpected guest showed up at their table.
MONSTA XThe minute he saw the bug on WONHO's sketchbook, SHOWNU started to pound his sketchbook as fast as he can while trying his best to kill it.
MONSTA XWhen he finally killed the bug, WONHO stared at the dead bug in front of him for a second, gasped, and went back to drawing like nothing ever happened.
 
The ones who saw this video commented, "I'm going to marry SHOWNU one day. He's so manly and handsome.", "That is so me and my boyfriend. I'm SHOWNU by the way lol", "Look at WONHO's cute little face. I'm dying!", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '100toback' Twitter, 'OfficialMonstaX' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
