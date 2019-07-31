SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Drama Productions to Include 'Divorce Clause' into Their Contract After Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's Divorce
▲ File photo (RIGHT)

Following top celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce, drama production companies have reportedly included a new clause into their contracts with married actors.

On July 31, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that many production companies included/plan to include a 'divorce clause' into their contracts for actors who are planning to join their drama projects.

One industry insider told Ilgan Sports, "Before Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce, the contract for drama appearances between the production companies and the actors did not include any clauses related to divorce. But after the announcement of (Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's) divorce, 'divorce' was added to the contracts as a personal reason."

The insider continued, "If the actors cause controversies due to a divorce in the middle of the drama, they will have to pay at most three times of their contract fee as a penalty."
Arthdal Chronicles (Yonhap)Song Joong Ki's new drama, 'Arthdal Chronicles', was still airing when his divorce news broke.

As the two actors' divorce became a widely-covered issue, production companies felt it was more detrimental than beneficial to the drama's success.

Although it is hard to say that Song Joong Ki's divorce caused negative impact on the drama's success, it appears Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce has set a new precedent for production companies when contracting with married actors.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo ended their marriage life on July 22.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
