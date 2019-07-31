[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Talks About How His Agency Responded to His Silly Instagram Posts

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB revealed the way his management agency responded to his silly posts on Instagram.On July 30 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Yook Sungjae's recent interview was aired.During the interview, the interviewer commented, "You are very good-looking, Sungjae. As far as I know, you are taken as the most handsome member of your group. But you always post these photos on your Instagram of yourself pulling a face or looking 'ugly'."Yook Sungjae nodded and said, "I know. I do share some silly photos of myself on Instagram every now and then."He continued, "Actually, my agency tried really hard to stop me from doing it for about three years after I made debut. They were like, 'We want people to perceive you as a cool person, Sungjae. But they are not going to think like that about you if you keep doing that. So, please stop posting that kind of stuff online.'"He added with a laugh, "You know what I did though? I just ignored them and kept doing what I wanted to do."Then, Yook Sungjae mentioned that things are a bit different for K-pop stars these days.He said, "A lot has changed now. We no longer fake ourselves in order to receive love; we want to show people the real side of ourselves."Debuted under CUBE Entertainment as a member of BTOB in 2012, Yook Sungjae took many people's hearts with his great looks and lovable personality.(Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)