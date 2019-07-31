[SBS Star] BTS V Goes to Park Seo Jun & Choi Woo Shik's Movie Premiere

K-pop boy group BTS' member V found some time to support actors Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik with their movie.On July 30, a movie premiere for 'The Divine Fury' took place at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Seoul.Featured actors Park Seo Jun, Ahn Sung-ki, Woo Do Hwan and Choi Woo Shik (special appearance) showed up at the premiere first to celebrate this important day together.After their arrival, all guests came one by one and stood in front of the press wall for photos.When one of the guests entered the venue though, everyone gasped in surprise.It was because they did not expect him to come all the way there, as he is one of the busiest celebrities these days.Not only that, but his stunning appearance took their breath away without any warning in advance.This person was V, a good friend of Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik.It seemed V wanted to show his support for Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik in spite of his busy life.On this day, V gave himself a simple look with a light green shirt and brown trousers, but the outfit combined with his outstanding features, it no longer looked simple.His beauty made every person at the venue go, "Wow."V, Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik's strong friendship is making a lot of people smile.(Credit= 'VShock1230' 'FlyingAngel_JM' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, LOTTE Entertainment)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)