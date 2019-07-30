[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at the Way Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Make a Heart Together

Fans are laughing at how actress Shin Sae Kyeong and K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo made a heart together.Earlier this month, Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo attended a press conference for their romance drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'.After entering the venue, Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo posed for photos for cameras in front of them.While posing for photos, one of the photographers asked Shin Sae Kyeong to make a heart together.Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo shyly laughed, then made a heart with their hands.After making a heart while facing their left, they turned to face the middle for other cameras which did not had the chance to capture their cute pose yet.Several seconds of posing there though, it seemed Shin Sae Kyeong felt that it was about time they should move on to the right side.Instead of saying anything, however, Shin Sae Kyeong just grabbed and pulled Cha Eun-woo's index finger to her right with her fingers.After doing that, Shin Sae Kyeong laughed a little as if she found herself funny, but then quickly switched to having a straight face for the photos.At first, Cha Eun-woo looked at Shin Sae Kyeong with confusion in his eyes at first, but soon realized what she was trying to do.He laughed, then stopped himself from laughing right away as well.This adorable moment of the two stars is also making a lot of fans laugh at the moment.(Credit= Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)