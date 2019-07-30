SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at the Way Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Make a Heart Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at the Way Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Make a Heart Together

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.30 18:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at the Way Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo Make a Heart Together
Fans are laughing at how actress Shin Sae Kyeong and K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo made a heart together.

Earlier this month, Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo attended a press conference for their romance drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'.

After entering the venue, Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo posed for photos for cameras in front of them.
Cha Eun-woo, Shin Sae Kyeong (Yonhap)While posing for photos, one of the photographers asked Shin Sae Kyeong to make a heart together.

Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo shyly laughed, then made a heart with their hands.Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooAfter making a heart while facing their left, they turned to face the middle for other cameras which did not had the chance to capture their cute pose yet.

Several seconds of posing there though, it seemed Shin Sae Kyeong felt that it was about time they should move on to the right side.

Instead of saying anything, however, Shin Sae Kyeong just grabbed and pulled Cha Eun-woo's index finger to her right with her fingers.Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-wooAfter doing that, Shin Sae Kyeong laughed a little as if she found herself funny, but then quickly switched to having a straight face for the photos.

At first, Cha Eun-woo looked at Shin Sae Kyeong with confusion in his eyes at first, but soon realized what she was trying to do.

He laughed, then stopped himself from laughing right away as well.

This adorable moment of the two stars is also making a lot of fans laugh at the moment. Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo(Credit= Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992