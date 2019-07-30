SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Announces to Begin His Military Service Next Month
Actor Choi Tae Jun is starting his military service on August 1.

On July 31, Choi Tae Jun's management agency H.BROTHERS announced, "Choi Tae Jun is going to start his military service to fulfill his national mandatory duty on August 1."Choi Tae JunThe agency continued, "After completing his basic military training at the training center, he will begin serving the duty as a public service worker."

Then, they explained why he was serving the duty as a public service worker, "When Choi Tae Jun did the physical examination for the military, he received grade-4 due to some health concerns. So, it was concluded that he was not suitable to serve the duty as an active duty soldier."

It was also said that Choi Tae Jun is going to enlist quietly without any official farewell event with fans.Choi Tae JunDebuted in 2001 as a child actor, Choi Tae Jun featured in various dramas and movies since then.

His projects include 'Magic Kid Masuri' (2002), 'Pace Maker' (2012), 'Missing Nine' (2017), 'The Undateables' (2018) and many more.Choi Tae JunMeanwhile, Choi Tae Jun is expected to complete his military service in May 2021.

(Credit= 'actorctj' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
