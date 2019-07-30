SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Heize Talks About Her Recent Collaboration with BTS SUGA
[SBS Star] Heize Talks About Her Recent Collaboration with BTS SUGA

K-pop singer-songwriter Heize talked about working with SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS on her latest song, 'We don't talk together'.

On July 30, Heize guested on SBS POWER FM's 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.
Heize, Choi Hwa-jeongDuring the radio show, Heize shared words about her newest digital single 'We don't talk together', and her collaboration with SUGA, the producer of the track.

Heize said, "It was actually my first time working with SUGA, but it was really great. He was just so good at everything. I'm thankful for Min PDnim."

'Min PD' is SUGA's nickname for when he works as a music producer, and the nickname is the combination of SUGA's last name 'Min' and 'PD' (producer).
Heize, SUGAHeize was asked about winning #1 on a music show with 'We don't talk together' without making an actual appearance on the program.

She said, "I usually don't pay much attention to music rankings. I thought that it's hard to get good results on music charts these days, and my agency said that we shouldn't expect too much. So I was pretty content."

She continued, "The song ended up doing well though, so I'm very thankful for that."
Heize, Choi Hwa-jeongYou can listen to Heize's 'We don't talk together' produced by SUGA below:
 

(Credit= SBS Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, Big Hit Entertainment, 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
