[SBS Star] Fans of Kang Daniel Makes a Donation in Celebration of His Solo Debut

K-pop artist Kang Daniel's fans moved the public with a meaningful donation they made to celebrate his return to the K-pop scene.On July 29, Kang Daniel's fan club 'God Daniel' donated 5 million won (approximately 4,230 dollars) worth of daily necessities to Wonjong Welfare Center located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi-do to celebrate his recent solo debut.According to the center, the items will be distributed to 150 households in total who are experiencing financial hardships and are stuck in the blind spot of social welfare.Each package includes every day items such as bath towel, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrush, tooth paste, and wet tissue and a card that Kang Daniel's fan club members prepared themselves.Kang Daniel's fan club said, "We would like to congratulate him on his new start. The reason we decided to make this donation was because we wanted to spread Kang Daniel's positive energy as he has also been making positive impacts on others by participating in meaningful events."The fan club added, "We hope that the items we donated could help out the neighbors who are going through a hard time, and we will continue to lead the way on helping our neighbors."Meanwhile, Kang Daniel returned to his fans' loving arms on July 25 with his solo debut album 'color on me'.(Credit= 'DIEUDANIEL_DAUM' Twitter, KONNECT Entertainment)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)