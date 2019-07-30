[SBS Star] "I Miss You So Much" Samuel Wishes His Late Father a Happy Birthday

K-pop singer Samuel, who recently lost his father, gave an update on social media for the first time since his tragic loss.On July 30, Samuel took his personal Instagram account to share an emotional message to his father.He wrote, "Happy birthday dad. Always inside my heart. You are a legend to me. I'll be like you in the future. I miss you so much. Love you so much dad."Along with the message, Samuel added two hashtags, 'Rest in peace', and 'Jose Arredondo', his father's name.Samuel also shared several photos of himself as a child with his father, and left a heartfelt message to his fans as well.He wrote, "And to all the people and fans, thank you so much. Thank you for giving me love so much. Really, thank you. I will stay strong."Previously on July 17 (local time), American news outlet KGET reported that Jose Arredondo had been killed in his home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.Later he was identified as Samuel's father, but the news have not been confirmed until today.(Credit= 'its_kimsamuel' Instagram, KGET)(SBS Star)