[SBS Star] Shin Mina & Han Ji Min in Talks to Star in a New Drama Together

Actresses Shin Mina and Han Ji Min are considering to join a drama written by renowned scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung.On July 30, it was reported that Shin Mina and Han Ji Min have been offered a role in Noh Hee-kyung's new drama.The report added that nothing has been confirmed yet, however, as the script is still in progress.It is said that even though the script was not complete, Noh Hee-kyung was able to share the overall story with the potential joiners because every detail was already in her head.Previously, actors Nam Joo Hyuk, Zo In Sung and Bae Seong Woo were revealed to be in talks for this drama as well.Noh Hee-kyung is known for her works such as 'Worlds Within' (2008), 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'Live' (2018), and more.Her new drama revealed to be about people working for a non-governmental organization to make the society better.The drama is planned to be broadcast in the second half of next year.(Credit= SBS funE)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)