[SBS Star] ITZY CHAERYEONG Talks About Being in the K-pop Scene with Her Sister IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon
[SBS Star] ITZY CHAERYEONG Talks About Being in the K-pop Scene with Her Sister IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon

[SBS Star] ITZY CHAERYEONG Talks About Being in the K-pop Scene with Her Sister IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon
CHAERYEONG of K-pop girl group ITZY mentioned how she feels about working in the same industry as her older sister Lee Chae Yeon of project girl group IZ*ONE.

On July 29, ITZY held a showcase for its first mini album 'IT'z ICY' at Blue Square, Seoul.

At the showcase, ITZY showed impressively powerful performances to its new songs just like its previous performance to 'DALLA DALLA'.ITZY (Yonhap)ITZY (Yonhap)After performing, the five members sat down for Q&A.

During Q&A, CHAERYEONG answered some questions about Lee Chae Yeon.

CHAERYEONG said, "I'm happy to see her promoting as a member of IZ*ONE. I'm really proud of her."

She continued, "We both work as K-pop girl groups, but I don't see her as my rival. We are reliable senior-junior to one another and also close family members."ITZY (Yonhap)Then, CHAERYEONG was asked if she and Lee Chae Yeon meet up on a regular basis.

CHAERYEONG responded, "Unfortunately not, because we are too busy. But we do keep in frequent touch with each other."

She added, "I always send her supporting messages, and she does the same to me. I just would like to tell her once again that I'm on her side and to be confident."ITZY (Yonhap)CHAERYEONG and Lee Chae Yeon often get mistaken as twins due to their strong resemblance, but are actually a year apart.

Since the young age, they dreamed of making debut into the world of K-pop.

After Lee Chae Yeon made debut last October, CHAERYEONG debuted about four months later in February this year.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Online Community, 'OfficialItzy' official.izone' Facebook)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
