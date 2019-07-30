[SBS Star] BTS Relays the Message of Hope & Love in New 'LOVE MYSELF' Video

K-pop boy group BTS and UNICEF(United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) teamed up and released a special video.In celebration of International Friendship Day on July 30, BTS and UNICEF shared a new video as a part of BTS' 'LOVE MYSELF' campaign and UNICEF's '#ENDviolence' campaign on YouTube.The newly-released video shows the pain of youth suffering from violence and abuse at the hands of their peers and the healing they can find through music, friendship, and small acts of kindness.After filming the video, BTS said, "We hope that in sharing love and kindness with others, we can end violence one day sooner."UNICEF Korea secretary general Lee Ki-cheol said, "We are so happy that BTS, who spreads the message of hope to teenagers around the world, has joined UNICEF's global campaign to end violence."He continued, "We hope that the video produced with BTS on this year's International Friendship Day will give comfort and strength to youth all across the globe and encourage them to spread kindness."Back in November 2017, BTS partnered with UNICEF to launch 'LOVE MYSELF', a global campaign that encourages youth around the world to find love in themselves and to spread that love to those around them.(Credit= UNICEF, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)