SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns into a YouTuber & Shares His Daily Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns into a YouTuber & Shares His Daily Life

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.31 17:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns into a YouTuber & Shares His Daily Life
Actor Park Seo Jun started running his own YouTube channel to interact with his fans on a better level.

On July 27, Park Seo Jun dropped a video on his newly-launched YouTube channel which contained the behind the scenes of the promotional activities he did for his new film 'The Divine Fury'.
Park Seo JunIn the video, Park Seo Jun was working through a busy schedule while doing a magazine shoot, attending the film premiere, and going to an exhibit.
Park Seo JunWhilst explaining why he started his channel, Park Seo Jun said, "No matter what the circumstances are, it's better to take a friendly approach these days."
Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun continued, "Also, I thought that this could be a great way to achieve my goal―connecting with my fans. I was like, 'Why don't I interact with them through a vlog?'."
Park Seo JunThen, Park Seo Jun took the camera with him and spent the next 24 hours filming and helping his fans understand how he spends his day.
Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun always kept a smile on his face even though he had a lot on his plate and did not forget to explain where he is going or what he is doing for the fans who had been waiting for an opportunity like this.
 

After seeing this video, fans commented, "An English subtitle would've been nice. But I don't need any languages to understand how handsome you are.", "A vlog? Am I dreaming?", "When can I watch your next video?!", and so on.

(Credit= 'Record PARK's' YouTube)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992