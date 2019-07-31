[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns into a YouTuber & Shares His Daily Life

Actor Park Seo Jun started running his own YouTube channel to interact with his fans on a better level.On July 27, Park Seo Jun dropped a video on his newly-launched YouTube channel which contained the behind the scenes of the promotional activities he did for his new film 'The Divine Fury'.In the video, Park Seo Jun was working through a busy schedule while doing a magazine shoot, attending the film premiere, and going to an exhibit.Whilst explaining why he started his channel, Park Seo Jun said, "No matter what the circumstances are, it's better to take a friendly approach these days."Park Seo Jun continued, "Also, I thought that this could be a great way to achieve my goal―connecting with my fans. I was like, 'Why don't I interact with them through a vlog?'."Then, Park Seo Jun took the camera with him and spent the next 24 hours filming and helping his fans understand how he spends his day.Park Seo Jun always kept a smile on his face even though he had a lot on his plate and did not forget to explain where he is going or what he is doing for the fans who had been waiting for an opportunity like this.After seeing this video, fans commented, "An English subtitle would've been nice. But I don't need any languages to understand how handsome you are.", "A vlog? Am I dreaming?", "When can I watch your next video?!", and so on.(Credit= 'Record PARK's' YouTube)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)