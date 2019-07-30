SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Rewrites K-pop Solo History

작성 2019.07.30 10:19 수정 2019.07.30 10:24
K-pop artist Kang Daniel has broken a new K-pop record with his solo debut album in just one day since its release.

On July 30 at 7AM KST, Kang Daniel's debut album 'color on me' had sold 342,218 copies, hitting #1 spot on Hanteo Daily Album chart.
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)The record breaks the previous record set by any solo artists in South Korea.
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)This one-day total also brings Kang Daniel to #2 on the list of Top Selling Solo Artist, both male and female, in one week.

Earlier this month, Kang Daniel made headlines after he garnered over 450,000 pre-orders for 'color on me' in one week, which is an unprecedented number for male solo artists.
Kang Daniel (Yonhap)Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is scheduled to meet domestic fans through fan signing events that will take place in major cities throughout South Korea.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
